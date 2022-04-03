ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to announce that she has joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal. She shared a post from T-Series and wrote, "Good day comes with the good news."

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram) 

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Parineeti Chopra was earlier supposedly cast opposite the actor. Vanga welcomed Rashmika to his film and wrote, "Happy Ugadi, people. We welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the world of Animal to play Geetanjali."

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Opposite Ranbir Kapoor

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is jointly produced by T-Series, Cine1Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir also stars in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Rashmika is a part of Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Also Read

5 Years in the Industry: Rashmika Mandanna Lists the 9 Things She Has Learnt

5 Years in the Industry: Rashmika Mandanna Lists the 9 Things She Has Learnt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×