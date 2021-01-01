Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drama 'Animal'

Ranbir is expected to start filming soon. "During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies (Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh) and am really looking forward to our creative collaboration," he said in a statement.