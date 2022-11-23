What Bollywood Sequels Can Learn From Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 2'

Devgn’s character in the film, Vijay, is audacious and not many people can pull off such a role without coming across as phoney. The Tanaji actor manages to keep a straight face through it all, giving away nothing – building anticipation for what is to happen next.

The plot is driven by the hero, so we see the story unfolding through his eyes, with his one true mantra set in stone – “I can do anything for my family.”

But more than anything, it's the narrator’s ability to craft a tale that leaves us open-mouthed. The police procedural is brutal, especially when the audience is rooting for the culprit. But most tropes are done away with – especially because the hero must always win in Indian cinema.