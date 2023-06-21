Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas' Film Sees Massive Dip on Day 5

Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas' Film Sees Massive Dip on Day 5

Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Prabhas in Adipurush. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas in Adipurush.&nbsp;</p></div>

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, saw a massive dip in its box office collection during the week after recording an impressive weekend collection. After failing to pass the Monday test, collecting a meagre Rs 8 crore, it fell even lower on Tuesday with India collections in all languages coming down to Rs 10 crore nett. 

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film recorded around Rs 10.80 crore in all languages in the domestic box office on Tuesday as per early estimates. Till Monday, the film had collected ₹375 crores gross globally, as per the production banner T-Series.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as part of the cast. Adipurush is a retelling of the revered Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The titular role is essayed by Prabhas, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is playing the figure of Ravan or Lankesh.

Also ReadSaif Ali Khan to Face Off Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's 'NTR 30': Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT