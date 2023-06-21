Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas' Film Sees Massive Dip on Day 5

Prabhas in Adipurush.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, saw a massive dip in its box office collection during the week after recording an impressive weekend collection. After failing to pass the Monday test, collecting a meagre Rs 8 crore, it fell even lower on Tuesday with India collections in all languages coming down to Rs 10 crore nett.
As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film recorded around Rs 10.80 crore in all languages in the domestic box office on Tuesday as per early estimates. Till Monday, the film had collected ₹375 crores gross globally, as per the production banner T-Series.
The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as part of the cast. Adipurush is a retelling of the revered Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The titular role is essayed by Prabhas, while Kriti plays the role of Janaki. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is playing the figure of Ravan or Lankesh.
