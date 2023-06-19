Adipurush Box Office Day 3: Prabhas’ Film Collects Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Om Raut’s epic Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles, earned Rs 216 crore at the domestic box office during its first weekend. On Sunday, the domestic box office collection stood at Rs 65 crore, as per a report by India Today.
The film grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, as per the same report.
“Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram,” T Series wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
The film drew flak for its loosely written dialogues. The makers took to social media to announce, "in respect of public opinion," that they have revamped some dialogues in their film.
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage as part of the cast. Adipurush is a retelling of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana. The titular role is essayed by Prabhas while Kriti plays the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand is playing the figure of Ranvan.
