Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Release Date, Contestants, Host, Live Streaming & More

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Release Date: The most controversial reality based show Bigg Boss OTT is anticipated to arrive soon with its third season. Bigg Boss OTT is a digital version of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss, and started in 2021. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 hosted by Salman Khan was a huge hit because for the first time in the history a wild card contestant You Tuber Elvish Yadav took the trophy home.

Bigg Boss has a massive fan following, and ever year the show comes with new twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. This year, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 may be hosted by Anil Kapoor because Salman Khan is busy with a film shoot. Let us read about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 release date, contestant list, host, live streaming, and other details below.