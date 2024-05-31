Review: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Try Their Best To Keep Mr & Mrs Mahi Afloat

While the film’s first half is Rajkummar Rao at his best (the brilliant actor that he is), the second half becomes Janhvi Kapoor’s pitch. When the film finally taps into some of its emotions, Kapoor’s performance as someone finally seeing the world through her eyes is affecting. Like beloved scream queens in Hollywood, Kapoor seems to have perfected the art of crying on screen.

Even as a player, Kapoor's form is believable - the effort into looking and performing as a sportsperson is evident.

Mahendra is a pitiful man, or perhaps he is written that way, but one with his spirit hidden under layers of resignation. Rao captures that dichotomy perfectly. When the grief finally morphs into pent up rage, the almost slow-burn transformation is brilliant.