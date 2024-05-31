Anjali Reacts As Video of Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushing Her On Stage Gets Flak

Balakrishna was a chief guest at the promotional event of Anjali's film, which also stars Neha Shetty and Vishwak Sen. In the clip that has now gone viral, Balakrishna could be seen pushing Anjali, apparently after she couldn't hear him. Anjali's co-star Neha, who was also present at the event, looked shocked by Balakrishna's actions. However, an awkward Anjali laughed it off.

After the video surfaced on social media, several celebrities called out Balakrishna for his 'disrespectful' behaviour. Reacting to the video, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to X on 30 May and wrote, "One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have _____' 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand (sic)."

“2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose (sic),” she added.