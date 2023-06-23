'This Is Where I Belong': Anil Kapoor Completes 40 Years As An Actor

The caption read, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…”

“So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din…I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you," he added.