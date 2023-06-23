'This Is Where I Belong': Anil Kapoor Completes 40 Years As An Actor

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on 23 June to talk about how he has completed 40 years in the film industry. He spoke about the love and support he has received from the audience and how he knows that he truly belongs here.
The caption read, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…”
“So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din…I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you," he added.
Anil also got candid about his upcoming projects, The Night Manager and Animal, he wrote, “To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done.”
