Does Cannes Recognition Lead to More Screens In India? Vasan Bala, Others Opine

Vasan Bala, Shaunak Sen on whether films screened at major festivals like Cannes get more screen space in India.
This year's Cannes Film Festival drew to a close on 25 May, and it was a proud year for India. Payal Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix for All We Imagine As Light. Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know from Chidananda S Naik, a student from FTII Pune, bagged the La Cinef Award for Best Short. Kolkata-born Anasuya Sengupta won the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her performance in The Shameless.
But do these recognitions translate to more screen space in India? Do distributors express interest in acquiring independent films after they are screened in major film festivals like Cannes or Sundance? The Quint spoke to some directors, whose films have travelled to festivals across the world, and distributors to understand the reach these films get.
Producer, distributor and founder of Platoon One Films, Shiladitya Bora, says that it's much easier for films being screened at a prestigious festival like Cannes to get distributors.
He adds, "In essence, Cannes is a distribution goldmine, but the level of access depends on where your film is placed. Distributors are more eager to pick up those films that are part of official selections."
When asked whether festival releases help independent films get theatrical releases in India Shiladitya says, "Festival recognition for independent films absolutely translates to a release back home. The buzz from Cannes generates curiosity among the audience. The key is to capitalize on that excitement quickly. You have a limited window of maybe 2-3 months to leverage the festival buzz, so plan in advance."
Shiladitya explains that a film like Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has already won the second-highest award at Cannes and is the talk of the town, will get a decent release.
He also says that the number of screens is also allotted based on what kind of film it is. "Arthouse films typically receive limited screens but a crowd-pleasing festival hit like The Lunchbox will always get a wider release.
A still from All We Imagine as Light.
Speaking about screens Sanjay Ghai, distributor and COO of Mukta Arts, says, "We wait for these festivals to acquire some good films. Films that go to Cannes do manage to get distributors if they are well-received. They can get 50-100 screens across India."
Filmmaker Vasan Bala agrees with distributors that getting recognition in festivals like Cannes is a big deal.
However, Vasan adds that directors are also mindful of the fact that festival films cater to a specific audience. "When a film goes to a festival, it is curated for a certain kind of audience. When that film comes back to it’s native country, it is also going to be catering to a similar audience or slightly wider. We can’t expect people to show up like they do for a Shah Rukh Khan movie."
Shaunak Sen, whose film All That Breathes won the Golden Eye at Cannes last year, says that festivals are a good way for independent movies to be seen and heard but when the market is down they take a lot of time to get distributors.
Shaunak further explains that it's hard to predict which film will get what kind of release. "Some films do get recognition and some do not. A film like Eeb Allay Ooo, which did well in Berlin, got a theatrical run, my film got a theatrical run internationally but not in India. It was picked up by a streaming platform later."
A still from All That Breathes.
Shaunak adds that a lack of structure in India prevents independent films from reaching a wider audience. "It depends on what that particular country’s appetite for arthouse films is. In India unfortunately we don’t have a dedicated cinema house that focuses on serious arthouse cinema, like many other countries have. To give an example, the Film Forum or Metrograph or IFC in New York. That is the support system we don't have, making smaller independent films utterly vulnerable to the vagueris of the market."
