Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Update, Episode 11: Ration Task Causes Chaos in BB House

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 11 full written updates are here for interested fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 11 aired on Tuesday, 27 June 2023, started with the housemates groggily waking up to trendy Bollywood songs. Most contestants go to the garden and dance to get rid of their sleepiness. Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz are having a discussion while Cyrus sits with them. Jad Hadid gives Manisha a kiss on the forehead and says it is considered pure.
As the episode continues, Bigg Boss conducts a meeting in the hall where he explains a new ration task. Before explaining the rules of the task, he informs the contestants that Falaq Naaz's captaincy has come to an end. Then Bigg Boss announces that the contestants will be divided into two teams - "Black and White" during the ration task.
Team Black will consist of Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev. Team White includes Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddique, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar.
After dividing the teams, Bigg Boss asks Avinash Sachdev to read the rules of the task to other contestants. The rules state that with every siren, more resources will be given to both teams for making puppets.
Two quality managers are also chosen from both teams who will reject and accept the toys of their opponent. While Pooja is the quality manager of Team White, Aaliya has to check the quality of the toys of Team Black.
The game finally starts and both teams give their best. They start to create their own strategies. While Team White tries to distract the members of Team Black, Pooja constantly reminds her team members to play honestly and fairly.
The teams also try to get more items to make puppets with every siren. Avinash and Abhishek get into a fight while collecting the items. Jad tries to sort the problems out. Pooja, on the other hand, gets a little annoyed with Jad because he tries to distract her team.
While Falaq and Bebika make toys, Manisha tells Falaq to switch because she has some unique toy ideas. Abhishek gets angry at this and says they should inform the other team before switching. However, Falaq says that there is no such rule written on the document.
Later in the episode, Jad jokes that Team Black looks very stressed while their team is having fun. He also says that Team Black's toys look like they are at a funeral.
During toy inspection time, Pooja sticks to playing fairly. She approves a few toys of Team White and rejects some after giving logical reasons. However, Aaliya rejects most toys of Team Black stating that they look the same. This causes a fight between both teams.
After the second round is over and it is time for quality inspection, Pooja rejects a few toys of Team White stating that they look the same. However, the team manages to make her accept one of them. She says that she wants to play fairly so she is accepting it while Aaliya is acting unreasonably with her team.
On the other hand, Aaliya again acts impractical and rejects most of Team Black's toys. This angers the teams and they say that the toys are creative. They have tried to make different shapes and animals so she should not reject them. Aaliya accepts a few after listening to their arguments.
The task finally comes to an end and Bigg Boss makes an announcement about it. He asks both teams about the number of toys that have been accepted. While Team White says ten, Team Black says seven so the former team wins today (27 June 2023).
The final verdict of the game today makes Bebika immensely angry. Team Black is upset with Aaliya for not playing fairly and Pooja regrets her decision. She realised that fair game was not the motto of the other team. Bebika goes to check the dolls of Team White and says all of them are the same.
As per the rules, the winning team gets Premium Ration. Both Jiya and Akanksha get excited after seeing coffee in their ration. Jiya also gets thrilled after seeing Greek yoghurt.
Later, Falaq, Avinash, and Jad are seen having a discussion where Jad reveals that he tried to help Team Black during the task. This makes the other two laugh and they are happy that Jad is on their side even after being in the opponent team.
Towards the end of the episode, Akanksha and Jiya have a conversation about the "Premium Ration". They seem to be happy with the items that are given, especially the coffee. Then they decide to check all the items in the kitchen.
Jiya also mentions that if Team Black won then they would scream and enjoy their victory. The episode for Tuesday ends here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)