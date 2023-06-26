Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 10 Written Update: Intense Nomination Drama in BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 10 written update here.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 10 today, Monday, 26 June 2023, began with all the housemates waking up to a Bollywood song and dancing in the garden. We see Pooja Bhatt explaining to Jad Hadid why Bebika Dhurve felt attacked. On the other hand, Aaliya Siddique tells Avinash Sachdeva, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan about Pooja spreading gyan and tries to demean her. Avinash takes Pooja's side and tells Aaliya that she is going too far.
Pooja convinces Bebika and Jad to patch up. Avinash tries to explain to Aaliya, Jiya, and Akanksha that Pooja's opinion might be different but she is not wrong. Meanwhile, Jiya refuses to accept that she said a pillow was thrown at her face. The discussion leads to an argument between Avinash and her.
Falaq and Pooja try to take Avinash away from the scene and tell him that Jiya is like that, she will not accept what she said. Jiya complains about the same thing to Abhishek. Later in the episode, the housemates joke about Manisha Rani being a good kisser.
Manisha tells that she is comfortable with forehead kisses. The discussion ends with Jad giving her a hug and that makes everyone happy. Pooja, Falaq, and Cyrus have a discussion where Pooja tells that the Bigg Boss House is built on sustainability. She also tells Cyrus that it is wrong to talk about mutton all the time.
Cyrus, Pooja, Falaq, and Avinash get into a discussion where Cyrus talks about how he saw a lady's underwear in the men's washroom one day and got a little embarrassed.
Akanksha has a conversation with Jad where she says she does not intend to hurt him. She also says that she is scared to make a move because of her previous bad experiences with dating. Both get comfortable and start talking.
Manisha and Bebika gossip about how Akanksha is trying to trap Jad again. Meanwhile, Falaq reveals to Avinash that Aaliya is the one who keeps clothes in the men's washroom. Afterwards, Bigg Boss calls all the housemates inside the activity room for the nomination round.
Bigg Boss reveals that the elimination task is called the "Circle of Truth". The housemates stand on a circular table where arrows are pointed in a clockwise way. There are buttons at the end which light up the arrows on the rows. The contestants have to press the button to vote for a housemate when his or her name is said by Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss asks Jiya and Abhi the reason behind voting for her. The next person is Aaliya Siddique. Pooja, Avinash, Falaq, and Bebika nominate her. When it comes to Cyrus, Abhishek and Aaliya press the button but he does not get eliminated.
During Abhishek's turn, Bebika and Cyrus press their buttons. Bigg Boss asks everyone their reasons to nominate the other contestants. When BB takes Akanksha Puri's name, only Bebika votes for her and for Avinash, Jiya and Aaliya pressed the buttons.
Only Aaliya presses the button for Pooja and no one votes for Jad and Manisha. Both of them are safe from nominations. At the end of the task, Jiya and Aaliya get nominated for elimination this week.
Jiya begins to hyperventilate and all of them get out of the activity room. Bebika informs Avinash that Jiya is hurt because he nominated her and asks if he wishes to talk to her. Avinash refuses to speak and says that he told the truth.
Avinash, Cyrus, Falaq, and Pooja think that Jiya is faking everything since she realised that Avinash called her out. Jiya, on the other hand, wants some alone time so everyone leaves. Manisha gossips with Abhi about Avi being heartless. Cyrus and others are trying to guess whether Jiya has a crush on Avi.
Meanwhile, Jiya is crying in the bathroom area and says that she thought Avi and she shared a true bond of friendship. She thought that their vibes matched and the bond was genuine. However, now she thinks she was wrong. Aaliya, Abhi, and Akanksha talk to Jiya while she vents.
Afterwards, Avinash ignores Jiya and Jad tries to comfort her since she is constantly crying. Jiya sobs in his arms and says this is not the place for her. On the other hand, Pooja tries to solve the conflict between Abhishek and Bebika. While Abhi apologizes for his words, Bebika says she needs some time to accept the apology.
At night, Jiya entertains a few housemates in her Marathi language and Jad comes there. Manisha says that she is going to open a flirting academy. Jiya and Akanksha say that they will be the first to enrol. The episode for Monday ends.
