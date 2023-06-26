Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 10 Written Update: Intense Nomination Drama in BB House

Bigg Boss asks Jiya and Abhi the reason behind voting for her. The next person is Aaliya Siddique. Pooja, Avinash, Falaq, and Bebika nominate her. When it comes to Cyrus, Abhishek and Aaliya press the button but he does not get eliminated.

During Abhishek's turn, Bebika and Cyrus press their buttons. Bigg Boss asks everyone their reasons to nominate the other contestants. When BB takes Akanksha Puri's name, only Bebika votes for her and for Avinash, Jiya and Aaliya pressed the buttons.

Only Aaliya presses the button for Pooja and no one votes for Jad and Manisha. Both of them are safe from nominations. At the end of the task, Jiya and Aaliya get nominated for elimination this week.

Jiya begins to hyperventilate and all of them get out of the activity room. Bebika informs Avinash that Jiya is hurt because he nominated her and asks if he wishes to talk to her. Avinash refuses to speak and says that he told the truth.

Avinash, Cyrus, Falaq, and Pooja think that Jiya is faking everything since she realised that Avinash called her out. Jiya, on the other hand, wants some alone time so everyone leaves. Manisha gossips with Abhi about Avi being heartless. Cyrus and others are trying to guess whether Jiya has a crush on Avi.