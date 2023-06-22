Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 6: Aaliya, Akansha and Bebika in Jail; Full Written Update

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 6 Full Written Update on 22 June 2023: The episode started with the morning Bigg Boss song and housemates started dancing over the tunes. Cyrus called Bebika and told her to stay with him for the whole day because he wants positive energy around him.
Avinash gets angry because somebody had placed their items on his towel. Cyrus discusses with Pooja about Bebika's temperament and outspoken nature and both said Bebika is a nice girl.
Palak told Pooja that she wants to have a cordial relationship with Avinash but he is always feisty. Pooja explained to her that it is not so easy considering their personal issues and she should just let it go.
Akansha cries in the kitchen and says she does not like it when people have to compromise over food. Housemates explain to her that it is not her mistake and she cannot do anything about it. Later, she was seen dancing in the garden and having fun.
Bebika complains and says everyone is after me. Manisha told her that she is strong and that is why people target her. Bigg Boss told housemates to assemble in the activity area. Bigg Boss showed a fake alert notice on the monitor. He mocked Akansha for being fake. Bigg Boss told Akansha that at one moment she was crying for food and at other moment she was seen dancing in the garden.
Bigg Boss told housemates to clap for Akansha and her crocodile tears. Later, Bigg Boss announced that a new section of the house will open and that would be the Jail. Also, Bigg Boss said that both housemates and audience have to name contestants whom they want to send to jail. If the decision of audience and contestants will be same, then the price money will increase and if not, then the price money will be zero.
After each contestant named two fake contestants of the house, Falak announced that according to majority of the housemates Bebika and Akansha are the most fake contestants in the house and should go to the jail.
Bigg Boss told Falak that she has got a special power and can name one contestant who she wants to send to jail. Falak said that she would want to send Aaliya to Jail. Bigg Boss announced that till another announcement, Aaliya, Bebika, and Akansha will stay in the jail.
Bigg Boss also said that the decision of audience regarding the fake contestants is different from housemates and therefore the price money has dropped to zero.
Falak read all the jail rules in front of the contestants and opened the jail door for Aaliya, Bebika, and Akansha. Falak told Manisha not to make fun of Jad because he is emotional and gets hurt. Manisha explained that she is fond of Jad and that is why she teases him.
Pooja supported Manisha and told housemates that Manisha doesn't mean to demean Jad and has a clear heart. Manisha was seen crying because housemates pounced on her. She said people consider her stupid and make fun of her. Manisha said that she is talented and understands Bigg Boss game very well. Pooja said I know you are not stupid and you should not bother.
Jad hugged Mainsha and said I am not angry on you. Manisha said Pagla doesn't mean mad and if you think I annoy you then I will not talk to you. Pooja supported Manisha and told Jad that Manisha is fond of him and that is why she teases him.
Pooja told Palak and Jia that you guys should not dismiss Manisha and she is way too mature than you guys. Pooja told Palak that just because Manisha is from a small town that does not mean you guys should feel superior to her. Pooja told Palak that she doesn't have grace. Both got into a heated argument.
Palak cried after having heated argument with Pooja. Jia consoled her and said that Pooja also pounced on her so do not bother. Jia said that just because we are not from small town does not mean we will be over powered.
Avinash explained to Manisha about his anger and told her that he has no issues with her. Manisha replied that she too does not have any problem with him.
Manisha praised Jad for coming to Bigg Boss while leaving his country and people behind. Jad replied that he is just living the moment. Bebika and aaliya got into an argument over Jad and both started taunting each other. Bebika told Jad that he should get a briefing from Bigg Boss because he doesn't understand the game.
Palak, Jia, Avinash and Abhishek were seen backbiting about Pooja. Palak said Pooja is dominant and Abhishek said that she behaves like a school principal.
Aaliya asked Palak to narrate her and Avinash's story. She narrated the entire story and said we broke up because of some non-negotiable differences.
Bigg Boss announced that the ration for two days has been put in the store room and housemates got happy and said it is a party night. The episode ended.
