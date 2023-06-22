Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 6: Aaliya, Akansha and Bebika in Jail; Full Written Update

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 6 Full Written Update on 22 June 2023: The episode started with the morning Bigg Boss song and housemates started dancing over the tunes. Cyrus called Bebika and told her to stay with him for the whole day because he wants positive energy around him.

Avinash gets angry because somebody had placed their items on his towel. Cyrus discusses with Pooja about Bebika's temperament and outspoken nature and both said Bebika is a nice girl.

Palak told Pooja that she wants to have a cordial relationship with Avinash but he is always feisty. Pooja explained to her that it is not so easy considering their personal issues and she should just let it go.

Akansha cries in the kitchen and says she does not like it when people have to compromise over food. Housemates explain to her that it is not her mistake and she cannot do anything about it. Later, she was seen dancing in the garden and having fun.