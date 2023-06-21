Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 5: Falaq Naaz is the 1st Captain: Full Written Update

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Full Written Update of Episode 5 on 21 June 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 5 Full Written Update on Wednesday, 21 June 2023- Captaincy Task: The episode started with Cyrus Broacha asking Jad Hadid about his early life. Pooja Bhat was also in the conversation. Hadid narrated about his early life struggles. Pooja Bhat hugged Hadid and told him that he is a nice man.
Bigg Boss morning song played and contestants were seeing dancing their hearts out. Bebika and Manisha praised Akansha and Palak's body and said they work on their bodies and that is why they look younger. Manisha said that Akansha and Palak have got nice clothes and they want to look good on the screen.
Avinash apologized to Akansha for snapping at her. Palak told Akansha that Avinash did not come to apologize because he meant it, he came because he overheard our conversation. Akansha said that it doesn't matter to me as long as he apologized.
Abhishek, Jad, and Manisha were having fun. Manisha told Jad that he should call her Babu. Jad said he will call Babu to Akansha but Manisha said I taught you this word so you should use this for me only. Akansha told Jad to call her Jaanu instead.
Bigg Boss announced the first captaincy task of BB OTT Season 2 and revealed the benefits of being a captain. Bigg Boss said Cyrus and Abhishek are known for their content outside the house so both of them will help in the captain making. Both Cyrus and Abhishek will create content along with one housemate and that will be sent to audience. The winner will be decided by the audience and the captain will be the partner of Cyrus or Abhishek.
Contestants started convincing Cyrus and Abhishek individually for making them captain. Manisha was seen flirting with Jad and called him 'Bihar ka Damaad.'
Bigg Boss asked Abhishek and Cyrus to name two contestants with whom they want to make the content for captaincy task. Abhishek chose Akansha and Cyrus chose Falak. Bigg Boss told Abhishek and Cyrus to start preparing their content.
Bebika and Manisha discussed who should be the next captain of the house. Bebika said I think Falak should be the captain because Akansha is over prepared for the show.
Both Cyrus and Abhishek presented their content along with Akansha and Falak. Jad told Akansha that I did not like that you guys made fun of me during the act. Akansha said it was just for fun and hugged him.
Manisha was seen acting like she was drunk and all housemates were seen laughing. Pooja discussed her insecurities with Bebika and said I got rid of my drinking issues after my dad told me to love myself. Pooja said that was a wake up call for me and I decided to quit drinking. Pooja also revealed about her reason behind the divorce.
Bebika and Manisha were seen requesting Bigg Boss to send some handsome boys as wild card contestants. Bigg Boss told contestants that the audience result has come out and Cyrus is the winner and Falak is the first captain of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Cyrus got an opportunity to choose ration of his choice and Bigg Boss told him that the ration will be just for his personal use.
Akansha and Palak consoled an upset Jed and told him that he must be for sure winning the hearts of audience outside. Abhishek and Bebika got into an ugly verbal spat and both decided not to talk to each other.
Akansha Reprimanded Bebika for commenting on her character and using comments like she has two options. Bebika said it was not meant for personal purpose.
Bebika was seen crying and told Cyrus that I was just joking and people targeted me. Pooja hugged Bebika and told her to stay calm. Bebika told Manisha that I feel bad being stuck with non-sense people here. The episode ended here.