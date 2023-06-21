Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 5: Falaq Naaz is the 1st Captain: Full Written Update

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 5 Full Written Update on Wednesday, 21 June 2023- Captaincy Task: The episode started with Cyrus Broacha asking Jad Hadid about his early life. Pooja Bhat was also in the conversation. Hadid narrated about his early life struggles. Pooja Bhat hugged Hadid and told him that he is a nice man.

Bigg Boss morning song played and contestants were seeing dancing their hearts out. Bebika and Manisha praised Akansha and Palak's body and said they work on their bodies and that is why they look younger. Manisha said that Akansha and Palak have got nice clothes and they want to look good on the screen.

Avinash apologized to Akansha for snapping at her. Palak told Akansha that Avinash did not come to apologize because he meant it, he came because he overheard our conversation. Akansha said that it doesn't matter to me as long as he apologized.