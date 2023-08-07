Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Date: Winner Name to Be Announced on 14 August; Details

Know the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale episode details here and stay updated.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale episode is just around the corner and viewers are excited to know the winner. The reality show is a hit in India as millions of people are a fan of it. They follow all the episodes religiously to watch their favourite contestants give their best in the show. People also love to watch Salman Khan host Bigg Boss. Now, it is time to know the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner name.
As per the latest official details, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale will be aired on Monday, 14 August. All the fans across the country should stay calm to know the winner for this season. According to the details, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve are the contestants who have managed to stay in the show.
It is important to note that Abhishek Malhan is the first contestant to be selected as one of the finalists. He is the captain of the Bigg Boss OTT house, and many fans want him to bag the trophy.
It is important to note that the road to victory wasn't easy at all as this season was full of drama, intense fights, and chaos. The season was such a hit that it was extended for two weeks.
As per the latest official details, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs, the BB OTT trophy, and a lifetime supply of groceries. Now, it is time to see who wins the prize.
Abhishek Malhan received a lot of appreciation from the viewers as people loved his gameplay. Elvish Yadav, a wildcard entry for this season, also became a favourite contestant in no time.
Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans are waiting to watch the finale episode to see which contestant wins the trophy. Stay alert on 14 August, to know all the updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)