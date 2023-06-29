Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 13 Written Update: Manisha vs Bebika; Know What Happened

Later, Manisha goes to Abhi and informs him about what's going on in the kitchen. She tells him that Avinash and Pooja spoke ill of him. Abhi says that he did not show attitude to anyone, rather, he has been friendly to Avinash.

Jiya tries to solve her problems with Avinash. Two of them talk about their grievances and Jiya confesses that she is doing this because Jad convinced her. She also confesses that Avinash's behaviour hurt her because she thought they shared a "genuine bond". Avinash also talks about his grievances. Both sort their problems out.

When Manisha and Abhi see them talking, they say that Jiya should have some "self-respect". After some time, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the living area. He says that while Team Black has more members, Team White is short of one so they must add a housemate for fair play.