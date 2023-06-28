Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 12 Written Update: Aaliya Siddique Gets Evicted, Details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 12 written update is here for interested fans.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 12 aired today, Wednesday, 28 June 2023, began with the contestants waking up to trendy Bollywood songs. All of them gather in the garden for breakfast. Jad is seen eating a sandwich alone when Cyrus Broacha enters. Jad offers Cyrus the sandwich but he refuses. This makes Jad emotional because he finds it unfair. He says that it is unfair to be partial with food even though he understands this is just a game.
All the contestants gather around Jad and try to comfort him. However, he says that he will eat his food upstairs and leaves. Later, Manisha goes to console him and requests him to eat the food. Jad explains that whenever he is emotional or sad, he is unable to swallow food so he will eat later.
Later, Pooja Bhatt finds a dirty sanitary napkin in the bathroom while cleaning and shows Bebika. Bebika gets triggered and says that she knows who could have done this. Aaliya Siddique enters the scene and says it's hers. Then she cleans the washroom after apologizing. However, the housemates feel disgusted at this.
Manisha kisses a piece of tissue paper and gives it to Jad as a gift. She asks him to keep the tissue paper close to his heart. Soon, the BB House sirens go off and the contestants come to know that it is time for mid-week evictions today.
Bigg Boss starts with Manisha and she gives a very diplomatic answer. However, when asked to select one name she says it should be Aaliya. All the other contestants select Aaliya and state their reasons.
Both Aaliya and Jiya are asked to pack their items by Bigg Boss before he reveals the final name. Aaliya starts crying and says that she is not weak. She wishes to leave the house because of so much negativity against her.
Eventually, Bigg Boss informs that Aaliya will be evicted today (28th June) so she bids her final goodbye. Jiya thanks the audience for saving her today. Manisha and Bebika are seen having a conversation in the kitchen area.
Bebika calls Manisha "diplomatic" and says "She has started the game now". These words trigger Manisha thus causing an intense fight between the two. The other housemates jump in to stop the fight. While Bebika is dragged out of the scene, Manisha keeps making rotis to feel better.
On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Jiya Shankar were having a conversation regarding who will be nominated next. Abhi tells that Jiya and Akanksha might be the next targets and Jiya agrees.
All three of them believe that Falak, Avinash, and Cyrus are weak players. They also state that Bebika can be thrown out of the house anytime. Jiya tells that she wants Avinash to be evicted before her. Then they stop the discussion and come to the living area.
Suddenly, the sirens blare again and the contestants see that "Rule Break" is written on the screen. While all of them are wondering if maybe someone has flouted the ration rules, Bigg Boss asks Avinash Sachdev to read out the rules again.
Once he reads out the rules, Bigg Boss asks the contestants whether anyone can remember disobeying any of the rules. He asks Jiya, Abhishek, and Akanksha about this. Jiya and Abhi agree that they were discussing the nominations which is against the rules. However, Akanksha denies being a part of it.
Bigg Boss informs that Jiya, Abhi, and Akanksha are nominated this week as a form of punishment. The other housemates are upset with the three when they get to know about their comments. Akanksha tries to justify herself but nobody listens.
Later, Bigg Boss calls Abhi to the talk room and he states his point of view. Bigg Boss says that he is smart and it is good that he has accepted his mistake. Abhi tells that he is upset with Akanksha for not accepting her mistake. He also says that he has realised nobody is trustworthy in the house and that he should play alone.
Avinash also tries to understand Abhi and tells him to cool down a little with the others if he wants them to understand his point. Later, Jad is seen talking to Manisha where he tries to make her understand that Bebika is not her enemy. He tries to patch things up between the two by sorting out their differences.
He asks Manisha to talk to Bebika and sort their problems out because he knows both of them are good at heart. When Bebika and Manisha go to talk, both again misunderstand each other. Manisha finally says that she does not want to stay friends with her. Bebika says she will be formal with her like she is with other members.
Towards the end, Bebika complains to Pooja about Manisha while Abhi consoles Manisha. Pooja says that whatever Manisha is saying, it's not her words and now Bebika should go to sleep. They can talk about it in the morning.
Finally, everyone goes to sleep and the episode for today, Wednesday, 28 June, comes to an end.
