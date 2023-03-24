Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Premier Date, Host, When and Where to Watch

When will the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 be premiered on TV or Online?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be premiered on 26 March 2023.

Who will be hosting the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 this year?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be hosted by the Superstar Mohanlal this year.

When can we watch the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 on TV or online?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be telecasted at 7 PM everyday.

Where can we watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 on TV or online?

We can watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 online via Disney+Hotsar and on TV it will be broadcasted on AsiaNet.