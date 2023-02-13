Who Is MC Stan? Meet the Most-Voted Contestant Ever in the History of Bigg Boss

MC Stan at his live concert.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 12 February, during its grand finale. Host Salman Khan announced contestant Shiv Thakare as the runner-up of the show, followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
23-year-old Altaf Tadavi, popularly known as MC Stan, started his career at the age of 12 as a Qawwali singer. Born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra, MC Stan grew up listening to Qawwali, which helped him understand Indian music. In 7th grade, he decided that he wanted to become a rapper.
In an interview with Platform Magazine, MC Stan shared, "I was a kid, probably in 7th grade, when I felt like I'd become a rapper because I didn't have many other fancy aspirations and I knew I was never cut out for the corporate job life."
MC Stan.
In the desi Hip-Hop music industry, MC Stan is recognised as one of the most rebellious rappers.
His passion for rapping made him write and produce numerous hip-hop hits, including 'Tadipaar,' 'Gender,' 'I Am Done' and 'Numberkari,' among many others. After releasing the song 'Wata' in 2018, in which he mocked fellow rapper Emiway Bantai, the MC Stan rose to prominence. His song 'Shana Ban' has recently hit the top of the charts.
Besides winning the popular TV reality show, MC Stan has also earned the title of the most-voted contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss. Several popular singers and rappers, including Badshah, Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, and others, offered their support to MC Stan through video messages on social media.
Along with the title of Bigg Boss 16 winner, MC Stan was also awarded a car and prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh. After winning the show, the rapper took to Instagram to share pictures of himself with the shiny Bigg Boss 16 trophy with his 7.7 million followers.
He captioned his post, "WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya & trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai, ending tak Stan. (My mother's dream has been fulfilled, and the trophy has come to P-town. Whoever has shown me their love deserves this win. Until the end, Stan).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)