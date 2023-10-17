Bigg Boss 17 Written Update Day 2: First Nomination Special Task of BB House

Bigg Boss 17 Written Update: Read full written episode of Day 2 on Tuesday, 18 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere. Host Salman Khan announced the names of 17 confirmed contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.
This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is Dil, Dimaag and Dum. On Day 1, Bigg Boss scolded Vicky Jain for playing mind games and told him to shift to 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' instead of staying in 'Dil Ka Ghar'. Wife Ankita Lokhande was not seen happy with the stunt of husband Vicky.
Let us read Bigg Boss 17 Day 2 full written update below to know what will happen in the first nomination special task episode of the season.
The episode started with Abhishek apologizing Soniya Bansal for his misbehaviour. Both hugged each other and reconciled. Housemates were seen dancing on the tunes of new Bigg Boss anthem. Abhishek told Soniya that she should thank him as she got noticed because of him. Ankita share story behind her and Vicky's marriage. She said both of them met through common friends. A heated argument was seen between Abhishek and Arun Mashettey because of later's farting problem. Whole house was seen running behind them as they were trying to get physical with each other.
Sunny Arya talked to Abhishek and told him that he shouldn't have got physical with Arun. The later got furious and both started pushing each other and hurling abuses. The situation got too worse and Bigg Boss has to intervene. Bigg Boss gave a warning to Abhishek and told him that he is getting too aggressive in the house.
Munawar and Vicky advised Abhishek and told him that he should keep patience. Ankita told Abhishek that he is getting too much aggressive and physical and because of this his friends may get detached from him. Later, Abhishek apologized to Arun and Sunny and promised to control his anger. Bigg Boss told Ankita that there is an inauguration of therapy room and she should go there for special audio therapy. Ankita went to the therapy room and heard the audio through headphones. Khanzaadi entertained the housemates with her rap.
Anurag Dobhal and Munawar got into a squabble over house duties. Both accused each other for doing less household chores. Jigna Vora shouted on Anurag and told him that most of the contestants are not doing their duties in the house including Ankita. Anurag told Arun that Jigna has double crossed us. Both said Ankita is not doing her duties properly.
Bigg Boss asked contestants to name one contestant from their house who they think is a casting mistake, and this is a part of nomination task. Neil, Isha, Aishwarya, and Vicky named Mannara. Ankita named Neil, and Mannara named Isha. So, from the 'Dil Ka Ghar', Mananra got nominated as majority voted against her.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)