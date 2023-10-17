Bigg Boss 17 Written Update Day 2: First Nomination Special Task of BB House

The episode started with Abhishek apologizing Soniya Bansal for his misbehaviour. Both hugged each other and reconciled. Housemates were seen dancing on the tunes of new Bigg Boss anthem. Abhishek told Soniya that she should thank him as she got noticed because of him. Ankita share story behind her and Vicky's marriage. She said both of them met through common friends. A heated argument was seen between Abhishek and Arun Mashettey because of later's farting problem. Whole house was seen running behind them as they were trying to get physical with each other.

Sunny Arya talked to Abhishek and told him that he shouldn't have got physical with Arun. The later got furious and both started pushing each other and hurling abuses. The situation got too worse and Bigg Boss has to intervene. Bigg Boss gave a warning to Abhishek and told him that he is getting too aggressive in the house.