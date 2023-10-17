'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt shares photos from National Film Award ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She jointly won the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. She wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." Her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt ears her wedding saree.
She shared some stunning pictures from the day.
She looked gorgeous.
Ranbir and Alia clicked a quick selfie after her big win.
Alia with Kriti and Allu Arjun.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)