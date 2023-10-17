Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

'A Memory For Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt shares pics from National Film Award ceremony featuring Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From National Film Award Ceremony </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt shares photos from National Film Award ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She jointly won the award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. She wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." Her husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt ears her wedding saree. 

She shared some stunning pictures from the day. 

She looked gorgeous. 

Ranbir and Alia clicked a quick selfie after her big win. 

Alia with Kriti and Allu Arjun.

Also Read‘She’s the Best in This Generation’: Kareena Kapoor on Working With Alia Bhatt

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT