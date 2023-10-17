Alia Bhatt Wears Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree at National Film Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt Wears Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree at National Film Awards
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among the many big names attending the National Film Awards 2023 in Delhi for her Best Actor (Female) win for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award category while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) for Pushpa. The award ceremony is being held on 17 October and the winners were announced in August.
Pictures and videos of Alia arriving at the awards are circulating on social media. And fans are in love with the star repeating her wedding saree look to collect her National Award.
Take a look at Alia's look:
Ranbir Kapoor accompanied Alia for the award ceremony. He was clicking her photos during the event.
On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the Jigra which will release next year. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal.
