Bigg Boss 17, Day 9: Ankita Is Upset With Husband Vicky's Game

Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023. The contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

On the Season's first Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan, no contestant was eliminated due to festivals. However, we saw a lot of fun during the weekend episodes. Famous celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Kangana Ranaut entered BB House and played some games with housemates.

Let us check out the live updates of Bigg Boss17 Day 9 on Monday, 23 October 2023.