Bigg Boss 17, Day 9: Ankita Is Upset With Husband Vicky's Game

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 9 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
After Ankita got to know that the meaning of both Mannara and Munawar's name is almost same, she said that you guys are siblings. Ankita said it is Rab Ne Banadi Bhai Behen Ki Jodi. Mannara told Munawar that it is Ankita's opinion and not mine.
During a personal conversation, Vicky told Ankita that it does not look like she is happy with his progress in the game. Vicky said that we have already went through a rough phase. Vicky shouted and said that I have lost my patience now, and it is better that we play our games individually. Ankita cried, and Vicky hugged her. Both sorted out their differences.
Bigg Boss reprimanded contestants and said that they do not know the meaning of living in a civil society. Bigg Boss said that I wanted you guys to rest but it doesn't look like you want it. Bigg Boss punished Abhishek and asked housemates to refrain from talking one on one with him.
Abhishek and Sunny engaged into an ugly fight over house duties. Both abused each other. Chaos occurred in BB house after Arun, Abhishek, and Isha got involved in the fight.
Ankita told Vicky that he is playing the game very well. However, he is not supporting her in the game. Vicky replied that I am not your slave, and I will not play according to you. Vicky got furious and said, let us not talk to each other and stay away from one another. Later, Ankita cried inconsolably after Vicky shouted on her.
Munawar discussed his personal life with Neil and broke into tears. Abhishek also consoled Munawar.
Bigg Boss reprimanded Anurag for calling him biased and unfair. Bigg Boss said that Anurag is just trying to get footage, but he must work towards it, instead of just complaining all the time.
Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023. The contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
On the Season's first Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan, no contestant was eliminated due to festivals. However, we saw a lot of fun during the weekend episodes. Famous celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Kangana Ranaut entered BB House and played some games with housemates.
Let us check out the live updates of Bigg Boss17 Day 9 on Monday, 23 October 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)