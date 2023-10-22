‘Ganapath’ Box Office Day 2: Tiger Shroff-Starrer Is off to a Slow Start

Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, hit the big screens on 20 October. As per reports, the film is off to a slow start at the box office.
The Vikas Bahl directorial opened in theatres at Rs 2.5 crore; however, it showed no promise on Saturday. According to Scanilk, the action-drama collected Rs 2.25 crore on the second day of its release.
Ganapath recorded an occupancy of around 10 percent on Saturday. The film's total domestic box office collection currently stands at Rs 4.75 crore.
The film is set in the future and talks about the birth of a hero who will save people from evil.
It is backed by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. Production. Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Ganapath is currently running in cinemas.
