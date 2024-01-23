Bigg Boss 17, Episode 100 Written Update: Vikki Gets Evicted Before the Finals

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 100written updates on Tuesday, 24 January 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
A new day begins in Bigg Boss season 17 and top 6 contestants are seen dancing together. Mannara is seen sitting alone while the rest are sitting together. Munawar says that he wouldn't miss the BB house but would miss Ankita to which Ankita says that he is someone who doesn't express his feelings which makes him appear rude. Ankita confronts Munawar about his behaviour and fights. Mannara is seen crying alone in the room. Munawar shares an incident with Ankita that Mannara kissed him during Diwali and he is trying to stay away from her. They discuss Mannara's liking for Munawar and her possessive behaviour. Mannara is seen crying and asking to go home. She can't live among the fake contestants. Arun consoles her and then she opens up about Ankita's hypocrisy. She feels uncomfortable while talking to Vikki and she can't trust Munawar.
Vikki and Ankita are seen talking in the garden where Vikki accepts that this house has taught them so much. Later glance smart lock screen asks people to stay alert during the last days. Ankita comes to console Mannara when she walks out. Vikki says that Mannara didn't reply to him several times in the day. Later Munawar goes to Mannara and makes her understand that questions of the media can be difficult. She cries and says that she can't handle Ankita's hypocrisy. Vikki and Abhishek make fun and say that Munawar will come out tomorrow after talking to Mannara since she talks so much. Arun talks to Ankita about Sushant Singh's popularity worldwide. Munawar says that Mannara starts disliking people when they call her out or show her the mirror.
Munawar and other contestants make fun of his and Mannara's equation. Later Ankita talks to Mannara and she says that she just want to be cordial till the end of the show. They discuss how Ankita was affected from Vikki and Mannara's equation. Ankita asks her to come out and sit with everyone. Vikki and Mannara discuss the media round to which Vikki says that one should not defend everything and should accept a few things as they are. Vikki feels that he has learnt to understand things rather than always trying to make Ankita understand. Munawar and Mannara get in an argument over chopping and Munawar calls her stupid.
Arun asks Mannara to not overthink. Later Ankita is seen talking to Mannara when she breaks down. Ankita asks Mannara if she loves Munawar and she denies. Next day Mannara apologizes to Munawar for talking to him rudely and her bad mood the previous day. Munawar is seen calling Bigg Boss and searching for him in the Bigg Boss. Vikki and Abhishek talk as to how his relationship with Ankita is being portrayed outside. Bigg Boss calls everyone to the activity room where he announces that one out of 6 will be evicted today and the show will get its top 5 finalists. Bigg Boss compliments each contestant and confesses how he had been biased towards the contestants. Bigg Boss announces that it's time to get the five finalists of the season. Each one will be called one by one and they have to read the letters aloud. Abhishek becomes the first finalist and is seen screaming in happiness. Munawar and Mannara also enter the finals. Vikki gets evicted from the show. Ankita and Arun also enter the finals.
