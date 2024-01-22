Bigg Boss 17, Episode 99 Written Update: Media Grills the Top 6 Finalists

The next question is to Munawar about his feelings towards Ankita's statement of him not deserving to win to which he replies that her statements change as per equation. Also, she wanted him to take a stand and now she is the one having problems when he is finally doing so. Vikki answers a question saying that Munawar's response to Aisha's entry seemed fake. A question was asked to Arun as to how he justifies coming till the finale and he says he doesn't argue for no reason and fights do not justify being a winner. Ankita comments on a question that her and Mannara's equation is not the same with Vikki. Further, she feels Mannara tries to poke her by being friends with Vikki. She also answers a question about insecurity and possessiveness towards Vikki by saying that it is Vikki's behavior to make the outsiders feel special.

A reporter asks the contestants if they feel Mannara has been a true friend and they answer that her friendship is as per convenience. Then the reporter says that Mannara was seen demeaning people to which she replies that she wouldn't justify her actions if they are wrong which results in a fight between Ankita and Mannara. A reporter asks if Ankita needs a break from Vikki and points out when will he take a stand for his wife. He answers that humans can make mistakes and accepts that there have been clashes because of his behavior as well.