Wordle 948 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Final Answer on 23 January 2024

Wordle 948 answer: Hints and clues to guess word of the day easily.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
The popular word puzzle game, Wordle, has been updated to a new level for Tuesday, 23 January 2024. To guess today's Wordle answer quickly, users must go through the below mentioned hints and clues. Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to guess. However, with the help of appropriate prompts, players are able to predict the answer effortlessly.
Wordle is an online web puzzle that was developed by Josh Wardle and is currently owned by The New York Times. Users who are playing this game for the first time must be familiar with the rules. A five letter term has to be guessed in six attempts to complete each level and earn a daily score. Those who are unable to do so will break the winning streak and lose.
Let us solve the Wordle 948 level and guess the answer for Tuesday, 23 January 2024, below!!!
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 948 answer for Tuesday, 23 January 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'L'.
There is only one vowel 'I' in today's Wordle answer.
Letter 'L' is repeated twice in Wordle 948 answer.
Players who could not guess today's Wordle answer must not feel sad because we will reveal it to them. The answer of Wordle 948 answer on Tuesday, 23 January 2024 is:
STILL
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)