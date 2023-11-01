Bigg Boss 17, Day 18 Written Episode: Know What Happens in the Ration Task Today

advertisement
Bigg Boss 17, Day 18 episode aired on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, started with the BB House contestants waking up energetically to the theme song. Isha and Sana sleep and the alarm goes off. Ankita asks the contestants to follow all the rules and not sleep. Sana says that she should not speak because she sleeps herself and Isha agrees. This creates a chaos between Sana and Ankita.
Later, we see Vicky and Isha have a conversation. Both of them try to sort out their differences and Isha says that she trusts him. However, Vicky does not sound convinced. On the other hand, Rinku and Abhishek are having a conversation. Rinku advises Abhishek to not be possessive in a relationship. Abhishek explains his relationship with Isha and says he used to worry about her.
Abhishek also says that he will explain more about his relationship with her outside the Bigg Boss House. When Munawar asks Khanzaadi if she is falling for Abhishek, she denies it. Abhishek says that Khanzaadi deserves better.
In the other room, Sunny, Arun, Anurag, and Samarth are talking with each other. Arun says that he likes to have conversations in his room but other contestants have a problem. They keep complaining that he does not leave the room. Soon, Bigg Boss makes an announcement and asks the contestants to gather in the activity area.
They have to hold the spoons in the same way as the picture on the wall. Ankita will represent Makaan No 1 and Mannara will represent Makaan No 2. Soon, the contestants interrupt Bigg Boss and start talking among themselves. Manasvi runs to change her clothes. This entire chaos infuriates Bigg Boss.
He refuses to tell the rules and says Sana will be the supervisor for today. The BB contestants ask for forgiveness but Bigg Boss does not listen. He asks Sana to read the rules and play accordingly. He clearly states that she should not read the rules out loud to others. However, she starts reading and Bigg Boss interrupts. He asks her to follow the rules.
Soon, the task begins and Ankita and Mannara hold the spoon. They try to hold it the correct way while others guide them. As per the rules, the one who drops the spoon first will lose. However, since the rules are not too clear, everyone gets confused.
When Bigg Boss asks Sana who dropped the spoon first, some contestants say it's Mannara. Mannara also agrees it was her. However, when Bigg Boss asks Sana, she says it's Ankita. Everyone gets annoyed at her and says she is partial. She is showing her rage against Ankita.
Makaan No 2 contestants run to the store room to collect their ration. Bigg Boss states that they can use the ration only for themselves. When the buzzer goes off again, Abhishek goes and snatches the ration basket from Rinku stating that she is late.
Khanzaadi and Abhishek get into an argument. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather in the garden. He says that they played the task wrong because they were too impatient to hear the rules. He stops the task and says that the other two Makaan members will receive a basic ration.
Everyone starts fighting with each other and blames Sana for her wrong decision. Bigg Boss calls Neil into the therapy room amidst this chaos. He asks him why the ration task was stopped today. He also warns him against Vicky and says he is using him as a ladder to reach the final stage. Neil understands what Bigg Boss is trying to say and leaves the room.
Later, she goes to Arun and Sunny and tells them she is not liking Abhishek's behaviour. He is nagging her too much. Arun says that he will always protect her like a brother and if she gives him a signal, he will fight with Abhishek.
Neil tells Aishwarya about his conversation with Bigg Boss. While they are talking, Vicky interrupts their conversation. At night, Abhishek again asks for forgiveness from Khanzaadi and she does not listen.
After a lot of nagging, she finally agrees and forgives him. The episode for today, Wednesday, 1 November, ends here.
