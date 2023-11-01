Bigg Boss 17, Day 18 Written Episode: Know What Happens in the Ration Task Today

He refuses to tell the rules and says Sana will be the supervisor for today. The BB contestants ask for forgiveness but Bigg Boss does not listen. He asks Sana to read the rules and play accordingly. He clearly states that she should not read the rules out loud to others. However, she starts reading and Bigg Boss interrupts. He asks her to follow the rules.

Soon, the task begins and Ankita and Mannara hold the spoon. They try to hold it the correct way while others guide them. As per the rules, the one who drops the spoon first will lose. However, since the rules are not too clear, everyone gets confused.

When Bigg Boss asks Sana who dropped the spoon first, some contestants say it's Mannara. Mannara also agrees it was her. However, when Bigg Boss asks Sana, she says it's Ankita. Everyone gets annoyed at her and says she is partial. She is showing her rage against Ankita.