Bigg Boss 17, Day 17 Written Episode: Nominations Task Today; Know What Happened

Bigg Boss 17 Day 17 events on 31 October 2023 are here for the fans.
Bigg Boss 17, Day 17 episode today, Tuesday, 31 October 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the theme song. Arun and Sunny run to the kitchen as soon as it is opened. They wash their hands and prepare the chopping board. After some time, Samarth and Manasvi get into an argument about food. Manasvi had cut the potatoes in the wrong way so that ruined the dish.
Samarth gets infuriated and breaks into a fight with Manasvi regarding food. The latter asks him to cook his own food. Outside, Vicky is having a conversation with Khanzaadi and Abhishek. Mannara goes to Munawar and discusses their conversation. Vicky says that Mannara does not have her own content. Munawar listens to her while cleaning the garden area.
Abhishek and Khanzaadi have a conversation about love. Khanzaadi says that Isha gets annoyed when she talks to Abhishek. Then she asks if Abhishek ever dated anyone apart from Isha. He replies that he has had feelings but never went into a relationship.
The contestants enter the room where the task will take place and it has a spooky vibe. It is full of spiders and webs. Bigg Boss announces the rules of the task. As per the rules of the nomination task today, each contestant will have to nominate two BB House contestants and give reasons behind choosing them.
The selected contestant has to wear goggles and his/her face will be covered with the spider web and something will be sprayed. Bigg Boss teases Vicky and says he will spend a long evening consoling the nominated contestants. Soon, the task begins with Khanzaadi naming two contestants.
When Ankita nominates Sana, she gets super annoyed. Ankita justifies her stance by saying Sana does not deserve to be in the show. Sana is annoyed because Ankita says she is undeserving and she believes the former is no one to judge.
When it's Vicky's turn, he selects Sana and this shocks the other contestants because they are good friends. He selects Sana for insulting Ankita. When Bigg Boss asks who were the original contestants on his list, he names Neil. This creates chaos among Vicky, Neil, and Aishwarya. Neil and Aishwarya blame Vicky for manipulating others. Sana also accuses Vicky of being a mastermind.
Towards the end of the nomination task, Isha, Samarth, Anurag, and Sana were selected as the final nominated contestants. Bigg Boss asks Makan No. 2 contests, which is the "Dimaag Room" to select another name from the safe contestants for nominations.
All of them discuss and select Manasvi. They feel she is unable to express her true thoughts and should be more open about her feelings. With this, the task comes to an end.
Once they come out of the room, Ankita is having a conversation with Rinku where she tells her she has been warning Vicky against Sana. On the other hand, Manasvi is having a conversation with Munawar and Aishwarya. She is hurt that Anurag nominated her because she never thought he would betray her.
While the contestants are preparing for dinner, Bigg Boss asks Makaan No. 2 contestants about their duty to make sure that no rules are broken in the house. He says that one of the housemates has created a problem while shooting. Manasvi broke the rule by writing on the mirror and all of them will face the consequences.
Towards the end of the episode, Sana informed Isha that Vicky told her something negative about her. When Isha goes to confront Vicky, he denies it first and then agrees. On the other hand, Ankita expresses that she is disappointed with Isha to Munawar.
The episode for Tuesday ends here. Stay tuned to know more about Bigg Boss and what goes on in the house.
