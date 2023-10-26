Bigg Boss 17, Day 12: Ankita's Emotional Breakdown After a Spat With Vicky

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 12 here.
Ankita told Vicky that you should maintain a boundary with the girls of this house. She said that it doesn't look good when you feed other girls. Ankita broke down into tears. She said that she is going through a bad phase and has lost her confidence. Ankita told Vicky that I need your emotional support. Vicky said that I am not able to understand you, and I have given up on you. Vicky walked away by saying that it has been happening since years.
Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to Navid and Khaanzadi to win luxury budget. Both have to go through a rap challenge, and the winner will be rewarded with a luxury hamper. Mannara hosted the rap challenge. Navid Sole won the rap challenge as majority of housemates voted him. Bigg Boss asked Navid to name two contestants with whom he wants to share the luxury hamper. Navid named Khaanzadi and Jigna.
Soniya and Sana had an ugly fight in the house. Both tried to get physical with each other. Soniya called Sana illiterate and both got into an ugly verbal spat. Soniya cried and Ankita consoled her.
Navid is annoyed with housemates because he feels that they deliberately talk in Hindi because they know he can't understand it. Navid said that if I speak in Italian no one will understand.
Neil told Aishwarya that Vicky is trying to take me on his side but I don't want to. Aishwarya replied that he didn't talk to me. Neil said that you are not understanding things. Aishwarya said that she doesn't want to be anybody's pet project. Neil got angry and both engaged into a verbal spat.
During an argument, Vicky told Ankita that she is showing a different side in this house that he is not aware of. Vicky also said that dumb people like Mannara taunt Ankita and he is ashamed of this. Ankita replied that I will not talk to anybody now. Vicky walked away by saying that he doesn't want to listen to her. Ankita cried and said she misses her mother.
Isha told Abhishek that Mannara feels Ankita is dominant. Abhishek replied that it is true that Ankita is dominant. He said that Ankita purposely gets along with girls in this house because she wants to control them. Isha said that I do not listen to her every time.
Soniya told Arun, Anurag, and Sunny that Mannara is acting innocent in this house but the reality is that she is very sharp and intellectual. Soniya also said that she knows Mannara from outside.
Mannara tried to reconcile with Khaanzadi, but Khaanzadi refused to talk to her. Ankita told Mannara to give some space to Khaanzadi. Mannara said I am not your assistant, and I will not listen to you. Ankita told Mannara that yesterday you talked to me rudely, and this is your Karma. Mannara told Ankita that you must adopt Khaanzadi as your daughter. Ankita replied that all girls in this house are like my daughters. Mannara walked away by saying that Ankita takes sadistic pleasures.
Ankita, Khaanzadi, and Soniya were making fun of Mannara and Munawar's relationship. Mannara got hurt by this, and said that Ankita doesn't have any standard and has stooped low.
Khaanzadi and Mannara are at loggerheads. Mannara lost her calm and started crying. Khaanzadi passed a comment on Mannara by saying don't act in front of me. Munawar tried to support Mannara, however, this didn't go well with Khaanzadi. Both Munawar and Khaanzadi walked away from the room. Khaanzadi got hurt, she cried and told housemates to nominate her next week, incase she survives this week's nomination.
Bigg Boss 17 officially started from Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a Grand Premiere hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.
Bigg Boss is live streamed daily on JioCinema app and website. The live telecast of Bigg Boss is available on Colors TV. From Monday to Friday, the reality show starts at 10 pm while as on weekend, the timing is 9 pm.
On Day 11, we saw a Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande at loggerheads. Mannara said she does not like Ankita, and feels that she is dominant, irritating, and arrogant. The nominated contestants of this week for elimination are Aishwarya, Neil, Khaanzadi, Soniya, Sana, and Sunny.
Let us check out all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 12 below for Thursday, 26 October 2023.
