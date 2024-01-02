Bigg Boss 17, 2 January 2024 Written Update: Nomination Special Episode 80

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 80 written updates for Tuesday, 2 January 2024.
Bigg Boss 17 Written Update for 2nd January 2024: Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with the daily morning Bigg Boss anthem and housemates were seen dancing on the tunes. Ankita teased husband Vicky and said that looking at you makes me feel that 'Love is Blind.' Both got into a funny banter. Aisha told Vicky that Munawar was two timing while he was in a relationship with me. She said that he portrayed me toxic and unfaithful. Vicky suggested her that she should give a closure here, and don't wait till she goes out of the house because probably then nobody will listen to her.
Vicky, Ankita, and other housemates were seen praising Mannara for her gymnastic skills. Ankita and Vicky got into a tiff after the later was trying to irritate her. Ankita added that if Vicky continued annoying her like this, she will definitely leave her.
Ankita told Vicky that he is not a perfect man, and is the only person in her life who demotivates her. She beat him with a pillow. Munawar tried to sort things with Ayesha. He told her that both of them should play as contestants in the show, and forget their past differences. Ayesha replied that I can't help but I think that from past 15 days you were fake. Ayesha wished him luck for the game.
Ayesha was upset and told everyone that they should nominate her because she wants to go home. Munawar tried to console her but she was in no mood to agree. Munawar told Ayesha that she has the capability to fight and face the world.
Ankita told Vicky that she will take a firm decision regarding their relationship once they are out of the house. Bigg Boss called all the contestants into activity room for nomination task. Bigg Boss said that Aoora's captaincy is over and he is not safe in this nomination. However, since he was the last captain, he will be allowed to nominate any contestant first.
Aoora nominated Ayesha and said that she is always sick. Ayesha nominated Aoora and said that because of language barriers and other reasons he is less deserving. Aoora nominated Abhishek now and said because he is Ayesha's friend. Abhishek nominated Samarth and said that I dislike him because he pokes me every time.- Samarth nominated Munawar and said that his game is flat, and I feel he is a zero. Munawar nominated Arun saying that Arun has no game except interfering in the matters of others.
Arun said that he will break the chain reaction because of which all the housemates fought with each other. Abhishek and Isha abused each other. Samarth poked Abhishek because of which he became extremely angry. Abhishek requested Bigg Boss to allow him to go out of the activity room because he is feeling claustrophobic. Bigg Boss advised him to stay calm.
Bigg Boss announced that since Arun broke the chain reaction, the nomination task is over. Abhishek, Aoora, Munawar, Ayesha, Arun, and Samarth are nominated for the week. Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek were seen fighting uncontrollably. Munawar said that Arun is poking in between and both got into an ugly verbal spat.
Abhishek lost his control. Ankita, Ayesha, Mannara, and Vicky were seen consoling him. Ankita advised Samarth and Isha not to use personal comments against Abhishek but both of them said that he deserves this.
Ankita told Vicky that I feel Abhishek is exaggerating. Isha and Ankita told Munawar that his friend Abhishek is getting out of control. Samarth and Abhishek got into a verbal spat. Mannara told Isha that I am feeling that Aoora will be nominated at the cost of Ayesha. She said that Ayesha will stay in the house because she has full support of Munawar.
Ankita told Ayesha that Sushant Singh was also claustrophobic and I know what happens to the person who is affected by this. Therefore, I am sure that Abhishek was just acting.
Mannara told Samarth that Munawar is coward and opportunistic. She said that I don't he deserves to be even in the top 5. Samarth agreed and said that Munawar has no game. Mannara said that I think Munawar just uses girls inside and outside the house. She added that If Ayesha had not re-entered the BB house, Munawar would have definitely reconciled with me. Samarth said that Munawar just wants to be in everybody's good books.
During a pillow fight with Samarth, Isha got hurt. Annoyed Isha got physical with Samarth, the latter got angry and warned her not to be physical with him. Samarth said that I don't like when you beat me, may be it is because you are used to it. Isha got angry and replied that don't drag my past into all this. Both got into a squabble.
The episode ended there.
