Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha As She Faints After He Schools Her

Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Ayesha in an episode of Bigg Boss 17.
(Photo Courtesy: Colors TV)
In the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had been angry with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha, questioning their relationship. Soon after, Ayesha was seen crying in the house and she even fainted. Ayesha's co-contestants carried her to the medical room, where Salman visited her.
Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. Ever since entering the Bigg Boss house, she has been giving out details about her and Munawar's relationship. In the episode that took place over the weekend Salman asked Ayesha her motive behind entering the show. He asked, "Ayesha, maksad kya he iss show mein aane ka (Why did you come on this show)?"
To this Ayesha responded, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ki (I want an apology from him)!" Salman added, "Apology national television pe chahiye thi?"
He became angry and said that misunderstandings occur in every relationship but to do make it this public in a show is not done. Salman told both Ayesha and Munawar, "Jis tarah apka rishta dikh raha hei, woh narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yaar (The way you are portraying your relationship, this does not look like you two are angry. What kind of games are you playing)?"
Following this, Ayesha had a meltdown and Salman consoled her.
