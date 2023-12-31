Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha As She Faints After He Schools Her

Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. Ever since entering the Bigg Boss house, she has been giving out details about her and Munawar's relationship. In the episode that took place over the weekend Salman asked Ayesha her motive behind entering the show. He asked, "Ayesha, maksad kya he iss show mein aane ka (Why did you come on this show)?"

To this Ayesha responded, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ki (I want an apology from him)!" Salman added, "Apology national television pe chahiye thi?"

He became angry and said that misunderstandings occur in every relationship but to do make it this public in a show is not done. Salman told both Ayesha and Munawar, "Jis tarah apka rishta dikh raha hei, woh narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yaar (The way you are portraying your relationship, this does not look like you two are angry. What kind of games are you playing)?"

Following this, Ayesha had a meltdown and Salman consoled her.