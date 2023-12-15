Bigg Boss 17, Episode 61: Salman Grills Munawar

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 61 Live Updates on 15 December 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new Bigg Boss 17 episode begins with Salman’s greetings for the Weekend Ka Vaar. A task was given to the housemates in which they had to put a pot of dirty water on the contestant they thought was arrogant. Ankita, Abhishek, Vikki, Mannara, and Isha put water on Anurag while Samarth empties the pot on Abhishek. Arun empties the pot on Ankita while Rinku and Aishwarya put water on Vikki. Neil puts water on Khanzadi and she puts it on Neil as revenge which results in a fight between them. The housemates get into an argument when Neil refers to Bigg Boss as God. Aoora puts water on Vikki and a few housemates clap for his decision. To the housemates’ surprise, Munawar puts the water on Ankita and calls her bossy. Ankita confronts Munawar that she has been scared of Munawar’s manipulation. Anurag also puts water on Ankita.
Vikki goes to Munawar to express how he couldn‘t see the arrogance in Aishwarya and later Ankita is seen talking to Munawar, and he says that he always thought her to be his best friend but then he was hurt by her decision to be distant from him. Abhishek taunts him about how has hurt Ankita continuously. Later, Arun and Vikki get into an argument as the latter thinks that Aoora has been influenced by Arun. Anurag expresses to Munawar that people take advantage of him and later Aishwarya is seen confronting Munawar about his comments and she asks him to come directly to her for such conversations. Salman enters the house through the screen, and appreciates Munawar’s stand-up, and calls Ankita disclaimer queen for her speech before buying the ticket. Salman expresses that Munawar should have been the arrogant contestant since he thinks he is trying to play a different game after winning the other reality show. He asks Munawar if he has cracked the code to win the shows but his game is boring.
Salman asks Munawar to talk about his journey and bore him for which he gives him a soft board and allows him to take housemates’ help. Munawar explains his journey from week 1 to week 8. He explains that week 7 was his lowest point for not having good friends which made him doubt himself. In week 8 he became the most alert and took his guards up. Rinku expresses that Munawar doesn’t take responsibility or ownership. Salman says that there is no significant game of Munawar which makes him appear very ordinary for this kind of show.
He calls Munawar and Anurag two sides of the same coin. He says that Munawar shouldn’t talk about his past since it seems he shares such stories for sympathy. Salman also pointed out how he created confusion in the house with information attained in the archive room. Salman points out that if he has tried to maintain distance from Ankita, it isn’t visible to the audience. Salman asks Munawar if his relationship with Ankita will remain the same after the information he got in the archive room and he replies positively to it. Salman also confronts Ankita about breaking the rules in the medical room and she apologizes for the same. Salman comes back to Munawar and asks the housemates if there’s any problem between Anurag and him to which they agree.
The housemates also say that they are distant but not enemies. Salman makes it clear that there’s no clarity regarding Munawar’s image since he tries to be diplomatic and politically correct. After Salman exits the show, Anurag and Mannara get into an argument since he feels she taunted him. Munawar goes to his room alone and Mannara comes to talk to him and give him some clarity. Housemates go to Munawar and discuss what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)