Bigg Boss 17, Episode 67 Written Details: Isha Becomes the Captain of the House

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 67 on Thursday, 21 December 2023, started with Anurag and Mannara breaking into a massive fight. Mannara says that Anurag has shown his true face and the latter accuses Mannara of being a bad friend. Both of them keep fighting and Mannara points out instances when Anurag acted as a bad friend. On the other hand, Aishwarya tries to talk to Munawar. The latter tries to avoid her.

Aishwarya says that Munawar complains she is unapproachable but the real problem is Munawar. She feels he is unapproachable. When Munawar ignored her, she forcefully tried to talk. Both of them start fighting and Munawar starts pointing out Aishwarya's flaws. He says that she is friends with people who have a problem with Vicky and Ankita. He says that she talks to contestants who have a bad relationship with Vicky and Ankita.