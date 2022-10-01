Bigg Boss 16 Premiere Date & Time: When & Where To Watch the Salman Khan Show

Big Boss is one of the most favorite reality TV shows of all time and the audience is quite loyal to its favorite host and show that has gained popularity in the last 15 years or more of its running time.

This year, the audience is waiting for the premiere of the 16th season which will be telecasted on 1 October, 2022.

A number of famous celebrities from different industries are locked under the same roof for a set number of days (three months for this season as of yet) and they have to follow the rules and regulations of the Big Boss house.

Let's have a look at the telecast details of the show like when and where to watch the show.