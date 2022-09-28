Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Confirmed Contestants; Check Latest Details Here

The most popular reality show on television, Bigg Boss, is all set to officially premiere on 1 October 2022. It is important to note that the Bigg Boss 16 contestants list has been finalised. On Tuesday, 27 September, Salman Khan interacted with the media and revealed information about the reality show. Everyone should note that Salman Khan will host the upcoming season as well. People are extremely excited to watch Bigg Boss 16. They are waiting to know the contestants.

