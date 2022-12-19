Bigg Boss 16, Monday 19 December 2022 Episode 80 Full Written Update Today

Bigg Boss 16, 19 December Episode 80 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 18 December 2022, Bigg Boss gives a treat to housemates and announces the extension of the show till 12 February.

A fun filled session was seen between the housemates and Shekhar Suman. While leaving the BB house, Shekhar told housemates that this season has been quite successful so far. He advises them that the foremost rule towards a win is to trust fully and the second rule is to trust no one.

Tina announces the result of the my glam contest. Priyanka is once again on the top of the leaderboard followed by Nimrit and Soundarya. Ankit gets happy seeing Priyanka's name at the top and hugs her.

Let us read about today's written episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Monday, 19 December 2022.