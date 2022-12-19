Bigg Boss 16, Monday 19 December 2022 Episode 80 Full Written Update Today

Bigg Boss 16, Monday 19 December 2022 Full Written Update.
Bigg Boss 16, 19 December Episode 80 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 18 December 2022, Bigg Boss gives a treat to housemates and announces the extension of the show till 12 February.
A fun filled session was seen between the housemates and Shekhar Suman. While leaving the BB house, Shekhar told housemates that this season has been quite successful so far. He advises them that the foremost rule towards a win is to trust fully and the second rule is to trust no one.
Tina announces the result of the my glam contest. Priyanka is once again on the top of the leaderboard followed by Nimrit and Soundarya. Ankit gets happy seeing Priyanka's name at the top and hugs her.
Let us read about today's written episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Monday, 19 December 2022.
Today's episode starts with the morning Bigg Boss anthem. Sreejita brings morning tea for Shalin and the latter thanks her for the same. Tina gets jealous and makes fun of Shalin.
Sajid, Nimrit, Archana, Ankit, Tina, and Vikas are sleeping during the afternoon and Bigg Boss plays 'KUK-DOO-KOO' to wake them up. Soundarya tells Archana to wake up and she says others are also sleeping.
Bigg Boss reprimands housemates for sleeping during the day. He says the show has been extended and you guys are feeling lazy. Bigg Boss says, shall we conduct the finale of the show tomorrow?
Inside the kitchen, Archana gets emotional and starts crying. She says, Ankit is the strength of Priyanka and that is why she is strong. Archana tells MC Stan and Shiv that whenever Priyanka feels low, she has a shoulder to cry but I don't have anyone. She says, I want Ankit to go out of the house and then I will see how strong is Priyanka. Shiv consoles Archana and tells her that he is with her whenever she needs a friend.
Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in the living room to introduce the captaincy task. Bigg Boss says, this week there will be again three captains of the house. Since Soundarya and Vikas are already the contenders, they will be the captains of the house this week. Since the third contender Abdu is not in the house, a captaincy task will be played to choose the third captain of the house.
In the captaincy task, Soundarya and Vikas will be the bosses. Other housemates will have to act as employees of an office. There will be 5 rounds in the task. In each round, two housemates will be fired from the captaincy on mutual decision between the two bosses. Housemates will call bosses and give reasons about two contestants who they don't want to be captains. One contestant who will not be fired till the end of the fifth round will become the third captain of the house.
In the first round, Ankit and Sumbul are fired from the captaincy by Vikas and Soundarya.
In the second round, both Vikas and Soundarya are not able to reach a mutual conclusion because of which Bigg Boss gets furious. Bigg Boss says, I want captains who will take their decisions quickly, therefore he tells housemates to fire one captain among Soundarya and Vikas.
On the basis of majority, Vikas is fired from the captaincy. Now Soundarya has to carry on with the task.
In the second round, Priyanka and Tina get fired.
In the third round, Archana and Shalin get fired by captain Soundarya.
In the fourth round, Soundarya fires Shiv and Nimrit from the captaincy.
For the fifth and last round, Bigg Boss tells Soundarya to fire any one contestant among Sajid, Sreejita, and MC Stan.
Soundarya fires Sajid and Bigg Boss announces Sreejita, Soundarya, and MC Stan as the new captains of BB house.
In the kitchen, Archana and Tina get into an ugly fight over cooking. Both mock each other over the upbringing and discipline. Tina calls Archana cheap and crass while Archana calls her fake and show off.
Sajid confronts Soundarya for not choosing him captain. Soundarya says I thought you wanted your friend MC Stan to be the captain. Sajid says, yes I wanted Stan to be the captain but why didn't you choose me when you knew I made you the contender for captainship. Soundarya is speechless.
Archana asks Soundarya why did she fire her from the captaincy. Soundarya replies, I knew you didn't want to be the captain. Both hug each other and sort out their differences.
Archana calls Ankit as Priyanka's dulha (groom) and says I will be happy when Ankit will be evicted from the house. Nimrit says, I will be happy too. Shiv, Archana, Sumbul, and Nimrit shake hands and pledge to get Ankit evicted from the house.
Shiv and Sreejita discuss about their equation and friendship inside the house. The episode ends here.
