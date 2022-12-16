Bigg Boss 16 Highlights 16 December, Episode 77: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman

Bigg Boss 16, Friday, 16 December 2022 E77 Highlights Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Archana and Soundarya discuss about a new group in the house and that is of Priyanka, Ankit, Vikas, Shalin, and Tina. Soundarya tells Archana that we two are not part of any group and I have lost my faith in Priyanka now.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani hosted a Bigg Boss radio show in which they asked some questions to housemates and also played some songs for them.

Both Vicky and Kiara told Shalin that this week they saw an amazing bonding between him and the buzzer and played a song from him.

MC Stan got all praises from Vicky Kaushal. Kiara told Stan to say something about his girlfriend booba and he said that he misses her a lot.

Kiara asked Shiv that what kind of girl he wants in his life. Shiv replied that he wants a girl who has long hair and applies bindi on her forehead, in short he wants same girl as Kiara was in Kabir Singh. Kiara tells Shiv to dance with all the girls of the house.