Bigg Boss 16 Highlights 16 December, Episode 77: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman

Bigg Boss 16 Highlights 16 December, Episode 77: Vicky and Kiara in BB House.
(Photo: ColorsTV Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16, Friday, 16 December 2022 E77 Highlights Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Archana and Soundarya discuss about a new group in the house and that is of Priyanka, Ankit, Vikas, Shalin, and Tina. Soundarya tells Archana that we two are not part of any group and I have lost my faith in Priyanka now.
Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani hosted a Bigg Boss radio show in which they asked some questions to housemates and also played some songs for them.
Both Vicky and Kiara told Shalin that this week they saw an amazing bonding between him and the buzzer and played a song from him.
MC Stan got all praises from Vicky Kaushal. Kiara told Stan to say something about his girlfriend booba and he said that he misses her a lot.
Kiara asked Shiv that what kind of girl he wants in his life. Shiv replied that he wants a girl who has long hair and applies bindi on her forehead, in short he wants same girl as Kiara was in Kabir Singh. Kiara tells Shiv to dance with all the girls of the house.
After the BB radio show, Kiara and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss house and promoted their movie 'Mera Naam Govinda'. They taught a hook step of the Bigg Boss anthem to the housemates and then left the house.
Kiara and Vicky danced and played some tasks with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage.
Salman Khan talked to housemates and told Vikas to do mimicry of Archana. Salman Khan liked the mimicry of Vikas and was left in splits.
Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty came to the Bigg Boss stage and talked to the housemates. Both Ranveer and Rohit gave a task to the housemates in which they were to say which is the most spicy (teekha) contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Majority of the contestants named Archana and the episode ended.
Check this space regularly to get the daily highlights of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)