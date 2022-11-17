Bigg Boss 16 17 November 2022 Thursday E48: Housemates Vs Archana - Live Update

Bigg Boss 16 17 November 2022 Thursday E48: Housemates vs Archana live written update.
(Photo: Colors Tv Instagram)
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 E47 on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, Archana annoyed captain Sajid and other housemates with her tantrums. Frustrated by Archana's actions, Sajid started smoking outside the smoking area, which didn't go well with the Bigg Boss.
First time ever in the history of Bigg Boss, smoking area was sealed with a board marked with "Hum Bewkoof Hai". Bigg Boss reprimanded all contestants saying you are setting a wrong example for your fans. He said smoking is not cool and when you smoke openly on national television, it may inspire youths to start smoking because they consider you as their idols.
A ration related task was also played by contestants in which Archana's ration was snatched by Sajid due to rule breaking. Let us see what happens in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 17 November 2022 E48.
Before reading about today's episode, let us see a sneak peak of Archana vs housemates.
The episode starts with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana is sleeping in the bedroom, Shiv come to wake her up. Archana says I will wafrke up whenever I want. Shiv taunts her saying shall I bring tea, coffee or milk for You. Archana again says I won't wake up till I feel like.
Shiv goes to kitchen and informs Sajid about the same. Sajid says she is again pissing me off by not doing the duties. He tells housemates to suggest him a punishment for Archana. Priyanka says tell her if you don't wake up and perform duties, you won't get food. Nimrit says no, you should decide yourself as you are the king of this house. Sajid tells Shiv go and tell Archana to come out within 20 minutes or she will get a severe punishment.
Shiv informs Archana about Sajid's decision, however she seems to be unbothered. Shiv tells Sajid she will not listen so we have to punish her. Sajid and Nimrit take out Archana's clothes from her room and throw them out. Nimrit keeps some of Archana's clothes in the outside jail.
