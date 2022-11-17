Bigg Boss 16 17 November 2022 Thursday E48: Housemates Vs Archana - Live Update

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 E47 on Wednesday, 16 November 2022, Archana annoyed captain Sajid and other housemates with her tantrums. Frustrated by Archana's actions, Sajid started smoking outside the smoking area, which didn't go well with the Bigg Boss.

First time ever in the history of Bigg Boss, smoking area was sealed with a board marked with "Hum Bewkoof Hai". Bigg Boss reprimanded all contestants saying you are setting a wrong example for your fans. He said smoking is not cool and when you smoke openly on national television, it may inspire youths to start smoking because they consider you as their idols.

A ration related task was also played by contestants in which Archana's ration was snatched by Sajid due to rule breaking. Let us see what happens in today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 17 November 2022 E48.