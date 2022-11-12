Bigg Boss 16 12 November 2022, Saturday: Gori Nagori Evicted From the House

In the beginning of today's episode, Salman asks Priyanka and Ankit if they understood what he was trying to say them. He adds, I am not interested in interfering in your game but I think it's too late to say these things to you. He further says that I hope you guys understand my point and play your game individually and wisely.

Salman Khan asks about nominated contestants. Priyanka, Gori, and Sumbul raise their hands. He announces Priyanka has been evicted from the house. All the housemates are in shock and could not believe it.

Priyanka hugs Soundarya and Ankit and says she knew this would happen to her because she has a good heart and always thinks about others. All the housemates think Salman is doing a prank on them. Priyanka walks towards the door and it is still locked.

Later, it is revealed that Salman was actually pulling a prank. He wanted Ankit to realize his mistake of saying he doesn't care if Priyanka leaves the house. Priyanka is happy that she is not evicted from the house. However, Salman announces Gori Nagori has to leave the house. He addresses her Haryana Ki Shakira and tells her to keep up the good work.