Bigg Boss 16 12 November 2022, Saturday: Gori Nagori Evicted From the House

Bigg Boss 16 - Written Episode of Saturday, 12 November 2022 -Gori Nagori Evicted, Archana to re-enter the house.
In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, on 11 November Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman talks to Priyanka and Ankit about their relationship and how they are going wrong in the game. Salman also informed the other housemates that he would discuss Archana and Shiv's dispute later in the episode.
In the beginning of today's episode, Salman asks Priyanka and Ankit if they understood what he was trying to say them. He adds, I am not interested in interfering in your game but I think it's too late to say these things to you. He further says that I hope you guys understand my point and play your game individually and wisely.
Salman Khan asks about nominated contestants. Priyanka, Gori, and Sumbul raise their hands. He announces Priyanka has been evicted from the house. All the housemates are in shock and could not believe it.
Priyanka hugs Soundarya and Ankit and says she knew this would happen to her because she has a good heart and always thinks about others. All the housemates think Salman is doing a prank on them. Priyanka walks towards the door and it is still locked.
Later, it is revealed that Salman was actually pulling a prank. He wanted Ankit to realize his mistake of saying he doesn't care if Priyanka leaves the house. Priyanka is happy that she is not evicted from the house. However, Salman announces Gori Nagori has to leave the house. He addresses her Haryana Ki Shakira and tells her to keep up the good work.
Inside the house, Priyanka and Ankit have an a long discussion about their game. Priyanka cries inconsolably and tells Ankit that all this happened to her because she cares about him and is protective about him. She also says that he doesn't stand by her. Both have a long conversation about the same.
Sajid joins Priyank and Ankit and gives them some advice. He suggests Ankit to interact with other people in the house and avoid sitting with Priyanka all day.
On the stage, Salman talks about Bhediya - the upcoming movie of Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Both the actors arrive on the Bigg Boss stage and play some interesting games with the host Salman Khan.
Kriti and Varun enter Bigg Boss house to promote their movie. They play some games with the housemates and leave the house.
Salman Khan asks Archana Gautam to enter the activity area. Both have a long discussion about the latter's behavior in the house. Archana tries to justify her actions. But Salman seems to be in a furious mood. He tells her about all the wrong things she has done in the house so far. Archana cries and pleads for a second chance. Salman tells her to wait in the activity area till he discusses with housemates about the incident.
Inside the house, Salman asks Nimrit about the incident where Archana was accused of calling a dog to Abdu. He makes it clear to Abdu that no one called him a dog. Shalin, Stan, and Sajid are reprimanded by Salman about smoking outside the smoking area.
What is an open and shut case? Salman Khan questions the housemates, especially Nimrit, who has been a Law student. No one answers correctly except Shalin.
Is Violence allowed in the Bigg Boss House? Salman asks the contestants. Tina starts explaining the incident about Shiv and Archana's fight. Sumbul also joins Tina. Salman scolds Sumbul for intimidating Archana during the incident.
Salman again asks, Who says Archana had an intend to hurt, Nimrit says yes but Priyanka denies. Both explain their reasons. Salman shows some video clips to audience in which it is clear that Shiv was plotting against Archana. He says that he is well aware about Archana's trigger points and will use them against her.
Salman shows another video clip in which Archana requests Shiv not to drag her political career and other related things into their fights. Archana also sees the clips and cries a lot.
Shiv tries to defend himself and says he did not meant all this in a wrong way. Salman doesn't believe him and makes it clear that both Archana and him made a mistake. He says Big Boss strictly prohibits provocation about outside matters. There is equality of religion, caste, and profession in the Big Boss House, Salman says.
Salman asks contestants who want Archana back in the house. Priyanka, Soundarya, Ankit, Sumbul, and Gautam agree that Archana should be given a second chance while others feel it is wrong to bring her back.
Salman asks Abdu why is he against Archana. He says she provokes him, to which Salman replies she helped him to show other sides of his personality. Later, Abdu also agrees for Archana's comeback in the house. Shiv also supports Archana's return.
Salman Khan announces that Archana will re-enter the Bigg Boss house. Priyanka and Soundarya are delighted while others seems to be a little off.
Sajid is against Archana's re-entry and argues with Priyanka, Ankit, and Soundarya. However, Priyanka strictly says both Archana and Shiv are wrong, either both should go or both should stay. Shiv seems to be disappointed about Archana's comeback and discusses this with MC Stan.
Salman says let's see how will the contestants react after Archana's re-entry and the episode ends.
