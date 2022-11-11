Bigg Boss 16 11th November 2022, Friday: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Today's episode on Friday, 11 November Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts with Shalin and Tina hugging each other. Gautam and Soundarya fight over trust issues in their relationship.

Gautam sits with Sajid and is crying, Soundarya comes and tries to console him. In the kitchen, Soundarya asks Gautam to eat something but he refuses. Shalin says Soundarya and Gautam not to fight and offers a chocolate to Soundarya.

Priyanka and Tina have a heated argument in the kitchen over cooking. Abdu, Sajid, Sumbul, Shiv, and others are sitting in a group where Abdu addresses Nimrit as sister. Nimrit tells Sajid that Abdu is avoiding her since yesterday because she talked to him about his feelings for her. Nimrit and Abdu hug each other and Abdu apologizes to her about his behavior and both patch up.