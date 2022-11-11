Bigg Boss 16 11th November 2022, Friday: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16 11th November 2022, Friday: Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Here's the written update of Episode 42
Big Boss 16 Episode 42 Written Update: In the previous episode, Archana Gautam was evicted from the house after being physical with Shiv Thackrey. Archana and Shiv had an ugly brawl in which the latter teased her over Didi and elections. Furious Archana could not control her anger and tried to strangle Shiv. All the housemates got angry and requested Bigg Boss to throw Archana out of the house. Bigg Boss told Shiv to take a decision whether Archana should be evicted or not. He decided that Archana should leave due to her violent behavior. Archana pleaded Big Boss, Shiv, and other housemates to give her second chance but nobody listened to her and she had to exit the house.
Bigg Boss 16, Friday 11th November 2022: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan - Episode 42 Written Updates
Today's episode on Friday, 11 November Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts with Shalin and Tina hugging each other. Gautam and Soundarya fight over trust issues in their relationship.
Gautam sits with Sajid and is crying, Soundarya comes and tries to console him. In the kitchen, Soundarya asks Gautam to eat something but he refuses. Shalin says Soundarya and Gautam not to fight and offers a chocolate to Soundarya.
Priyanka and Tina have a heated argument in the kitchen over cooking. Abdu, Sajid, Sumbul, Shiv, and others are sitting in a group where Abdu addresses Nimrit as sister. Nimrit tells Sajid that Abdu is avoiding her since yesterday because she talked to him about his feelings for her. Nimrit and Abdu hug each other and Abdu apologizes to her about his behavior and both patch up.
Salman Khan starts the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode by announcing the entry of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani into the house. Both enter the house and talk about their new upcoming show MTV Splittsvilla.
Sunny and Arjun ask housemates to perform some tasks in which they are divided into two groups - Boys and Girls. In the first task Shalin and Gori show a dance performance, and Gori Wins. Then Ankit is asked to perform a lap dance with Arjun.
Arjun and Sunny give housemates another task where they are asked to give hearts to other contestants who won or broke their hearts. Tina, MC Stan, Nimrit, Sajid, and Sumbul performed the task.
Later, Tina and Ankit perform a task in which they were asked to give percentage of each others qualities. Sunny and Arjun say boys are the winners as they answered less diplomatically. Both Arjun and Sunny bid goodbye to the housemates and left the house.
In the house, Gautam, Soundarya, Gori, Priyanka, and Ankit discuss about MC Stan and the stance he used about Priyanka during the task. A brawl starts between Shiv, Stan, Priyanka, and Ankit.
Salman Khan welcomes Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on the stage and they perform some tasks together. Sunny and Arjun left the stage and Salman Khan starts interacting with the housemates. He starts by saying that he will discuss about the Shiv and Archana's incident later.
Salman Khan asks Priyanka and Ankit to go to the activity area, where he shows them some footages about public's opinion on their game. Salman Khan says Priyanka that not only he but audience also feels that she is spoiling her as well as Ankit's game. This discussion continues for some time in which both Ankit and Priyanka put across their opinions. Salman asks both to go back to the living room and the episode ends.
Check this space regularly to get the live updates of Big Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.