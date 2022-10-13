Sherlyn Chopra Condemns Sajid Khan's Entry in 'Bigg Boss 16', Questions Salman

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the several women who accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, slammed Bigg Boss Season 16 after the show confirmed Sajid's participation this season. She also took to social media to share her interview with Aaj Tak where she angrily questioned the show's host Salman Khan about his lack of empathy towards Sajid Khan's victims.

Stating how Salman is lovingly called 'Bhaijaan', she urged the Bharat actor to assume the relationship of her brother and evict her alleged molester from the house. She asks Salman, "Can't you become a brother to us wronged women?"

Sharing her video, she tweeted in Hindi, "This is a request from all your sisters."