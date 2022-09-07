Bajrang Dal, VHP Stop Brahmastra Actors Ranbir-Alia From Entering Ujjain Temple

Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s promotional visit to Ujjain temple on Tuesday evening, 6 September, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested outside the temple for their alleged remarks over beef-eating.

While the Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the film director Ayan Mukerji were to visit the temple, only the latter could get darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Temple’s Jyotirlinga.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. The protesters, however, did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.

Bajrang Dal members raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot.