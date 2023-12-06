The Archies Release Date: When & Where To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Movie

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Archies Release Date: When & Where To Watch Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Movie

'The Archies' releases today on Netflix. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut.
The Archies Movie release date, time, live streaming, and more. When and where to watch Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Starrer Movie?

(Photo: Screenshot/netflix.com)

The Archies Movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix on today on Thursday, 7 December 2023. Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter) have made their Bollywood debut with this movie. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also in the cast.

The Archies is a coming-of-age movie that takes place in a fictional town named Riverdale in 1960s India, and centres on the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, who are the community's favourite group of youngsters. Through the unique perspective of the Anglo-Indian community, The Archies delves into themes of rebellion, heartbreak, freedom, friendship, and love.

The Archies Release Date

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies will drop on Netflix today on 7 December 2023.

The Archies Cast

The entire cast of Archies include Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Saigal aka Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

What is the Plot or Storyline of The Archies?

The plot, which is set in 1960s India, revolves around Archie Andrews and the group balancing friendship, and romance. According to Zoya Akhtar, the film's tone echoes the rock 'n' roll spirit of the 1960s while reflecting the idealism, revolt, peace, and love of the time.

When and Where To Watch Live Streaming of The Archies?

The Archies will drop on Netflix today on Thursday, 7 December 2023. Subscribed users can watch this romance cum comedy movie on the same date.

The Archies Trailer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 06 Dec 2023,12:45 PM IST

