Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Hrithik-Saba, Ranbir, Katrina Turn Heads at 'The Archies' Premiere

Pics: Hrithik-Saba, Ranbir, Katrina Turn Heads at 'The Archies' Premiere

'The Archies' releases on Netflix on December 7.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

Hrithik-Saba, Ranbir, Katrina Turn Heads at 'The Archies' Premiere

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hrithik-Saba, Ranbir, Katrina Turn Heads at 'The Archies' Premiere</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A number of Bollywood celebrities graced the premiere of Netflix's film The Archies held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Zoya Akhtar looks incredible in her white suit.

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in her gown.

Suhana Khan looked stunning in her red gown. 

Jahnvi Kapoor looked lovely at the premiere. 

Orry turned heads. 

Katrina Kaif came alongside her sister.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his mother. 

Ranveer Singh arrived at the pemiere wearing white.

Saba and Hrithik turned heads. 

Bachchan family

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 05 Dec 2023,09:05 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT