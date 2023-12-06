Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs at 'The Archies' Screening

The Archies' screening was a star-studded event.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ahead of the OTT premiere of The Archies, the makers hosted a star-studded screening of their film for their industry friends in Mumbai on 5 December. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, several prominent names from the Bollywood industry attended the screening.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan attended the screening in Mumbai.
Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were also spotted at the screening.
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Dot captured in a candid moment.
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday also joined the other stars.
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others at the screening.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad arrived together.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared a hearty laugh.
The cast of The Archies.
Amitabh Bachchan posed with his son Abhishek and grandson Agastya.
