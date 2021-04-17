Vivek Was a Fan of My Comedy, I of His: Actor Vadivelu’s Tribute 

Actor Vadivelu’s tribute to comedian and friend Vivek was heartbreaking as it reminded the audience that it is indeed the end of an era. In a video statement on Saturday, 17 April, Vadivelu broke down saying that the demise of his fellow artist and friend Vivek is "deeply saddening and unfathomable".
Vivek, a veteran comedian who has acted in over 200 films, was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a cardiac arrest. The actor underwent an angioplasty surgery at the hospital and passed away on Saturday morning due to complications.
The two comedians ruled the hearts of people, cracking them up through the 1990s and 2000s. The duo worked together in films like Middle Class Madhavan, Viralukketha Veekkam, Namma Veetu Kalyanam, Pongalo Pongal, Thirupati Ezhumalai Vekatesha, Unn Arugil Naan Irundhaal and Kantha Kadamba Kathirvela.
The two actors’ comic chemistry and timing in the movie, Manadhai Thirudivittai, in 2001, was an absolute laugh riot, where Vadivelu and Vivekh fight to win over a girl. One remembers some of the dialogues of the film even today.
In a recent interview, Vivek had even told that he wished to star in a new film with Vadivelu.
Beyond being a stellar actor, Vivek was a self-confessed follower of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and had launched ‘Green Kalam’, an initiative to promote awareness and action against global warming.
Vadivelu added that he won't be able to attend the last rites as he is staying in Madurai with his mother.
"I express my deepest condolences. I pray to give you all the strength required to get through this. Vivek hasn't left us. He is with all of you. I pray for his soul to rest in peace," he said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Apr 2021,05:22 PM IST