R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Mohanlal Share Grief On Actor Vivek’s Death
Actors, filmmakers express condolences on Vivek’s passing away.
Several prominent personalities including actors, filmmakers and music composers expressed their grief and shock over the untimely death of actor Vivek. The 59-year-old Tamil comedy star passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. According to doctors, he had a 100 percent blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel, which led to a massive cardiac arrest.
R Madhavan tweeted that he was “heartbroken and stunned” at Vivek’s sudden demise. “I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care,” he commented online.
Music maestro AR Rahman also remarked that he could not believe that Vivek had left us.
Mohanlal also offered his condolences via Twitter.
Malayalam star Prithviraj offered his condolences online and said that he was privileged to have worked with Vivek.
Actor and filmmaker Suhasini Hasan said that she was shattered and had lost a brother and dear friend.
