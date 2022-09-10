74th Primetime Emmys 2022 Date and Time: Venue & Where to Watch Live Streaming

Find the details of the 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 here.
(Photo Courtesy: emmys.com)
The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 are ready to take place soon. The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best television shows and performances from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama shows, comedies, reality, limited series, and more. The Emmy Awards 2022 is set to take place on 12 September. The date and time are confirmed so viewers should take note of the details before the award function begins.
The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 will be live streamed for viewers across the globe. Some of your favourite shows are going to compete for a trophy. Watch the Emmy Awards 2022 on Monday, 12 September, to see who bags the trophies. While the award function is set to take place in Los Angeles, the entire event will be live-streamed for viewers in other parts of the world.
What is the date and time of the 74th Primetime Emmys 2022?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 are scheduled to take place on Monday, 12 September. The Emmys are going to begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Viewers in India can watch the award function from 5:30 am on the scheduled date.
What is the venue for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022?
The 74th Primetime Emmys are set to be held at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Who is hosting the 74th Primetime Emmys 2022?
The 74th Emmy Awards 2022 are set to be hosted by Kenan Thompson. He is a part of Saturday Night Live.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 74th Primetime Emmys 2022?
Viewers can watch the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 on NBC. The award function will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play for viewers in India.
One can also watch the live streaming of the 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 on YouTube.
These are the details we have on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 that everyone must note.
