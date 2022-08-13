'Laal Singh Chaddha', the 'Forrest Gump' Adaptation, Featured on Oscars' Page

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit theatres on 11 August, is the official Indian adaptation of the cult classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The official handle of the Academy Awards shared a video of how the adaptation recreated magical scenes from the original.
The video’s caption reads, “Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.”
“1994's ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay,” the caption further reads.
The clip features scenes from Forrest Gump that were recreated in Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir plays the lead role of Laal, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Rupa is adapted from Robin Wright’s Jenny.
Forrest’s mother is played by Mona Singh in the Indian version while the role of Benjamin Buford (Bubba) Blue (played by Mykelti Williamson) is portrayed by Naga Chaitanya.
